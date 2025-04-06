Open Menu

MoHAP Celebrates World Health Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2025 | 08:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2025) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has joined the global community in commemorating World Health Day 2025, reaffirming its commitment to improving maternal and newborn health as part of its national healthcare strategy.

The Ministry stressed that commemorating this occasion is part of its ongoing efforts to develop a sustainable and inclusive health system and enhance the quality of life across all segments of society.

Announced by the World Health Organisation, this year’s theme, “Healthy beginnings, hopeful futures”, is meant to highlight the importance of strengthening healthcare systems for women and children—particularly during pregnancy, childbirth, and early life.

Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Public Health Sector, emphasised that the Ministry of Health and Prevention is committed to adopting the highest international standards in maternal and neonatal healthcare by utilising advanced capabilities in line with guidelines from the World Health Organisation and UNICEF.

These efforts, Al Rand noted, contribute directly to supporting the Sustainable Development Goals and align with the UAE Centennial 2071, ensuring future generations are equipped with the highest standards of health and readiness to support a sustainable, knowledge-driven nation.

He added, “Thanks to the directives of our wise leadership, the UAE government has made the health of mothers and children a top priority, embedding it at the core of its development policies.

The UAE firmly believes that investing in their well-being is an investment in the nation’s future. Consequently, the ministry is leading national efforts to promote the public health of mothers and newborns, ensuring access to preventive and integrated care through close collaboration with our strategic partners across the country.

