MoHAP claims 2022 Global Excellence Award for best website

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2023) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has been awarded the 2022 Global Excellence Award (Platinum Category) for the best website in recognition of its digital solutions, consistency and harmony in its website's design and visual identity, easy and fast access to information, and availability of content in multiple languages.

MoHAP’s website was selected to receive this award based on several criteria, including customer-focused design, user interface, content, innovation, functionality, and valuable features.

The annual Global Excellence Award recognises best practices in website development and design as well as outstanding work in the field of information technology from around the world.

Ahmed Ali Al Dashti, Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector, expressed his pride in the ministry’s website winning the Platinum Award as the best website for 2022.

He emphasised that this recognition is a global acknowledgement of the ministry's efforts and excellence in digital transformation and the use of smart technologies, which would further push the efficiency and quality of MoHAP’s services to the next level.

For his part, Samir Al Khoury, Director of the Information Technology Department, said that the ministry's website boasts innovative designs and advanced features that make it easy for users to navigate and search for information. It also provides a distinguished experience through accurate information, which helps enhance its visual and institutional identity.

Al Khoury emphasised that the UK-based Global Excellence Award is one of the most prestigious awards in the field of information technology, especially as the award jury is made up of specialised international experts.