MoHAP clinches platinum award for Best Smart App 2023 at Global Excellence Awards

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2023) DUBAI, 17th May, 2023 (WAM) – The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) of the UAE has received the Platinum Award for Best Smart App 2023 in the health sector category at the Global Excellence Awards.

This recognition showcases the Ministry's dedication to delivering advanced electronic and smart services through its user-friendly application.

Equipped with cutting-edge features, the MoHAP App enables customers to easily track the progress of their requests, eliminating the need for physical visits to service centres.

The Global Excellence Awards, renowned for acknowledging and analyzing best practices in application and website development that bring value to society, shine a spotlight on exemplary works in the global information technology field.

The Ministry's app was selected for this prestigious award by a panel of international experts. The selection process considered various criteria, such as the application's features, technological capabilities, a customer-centric user experience, and innovation. This accolade further solidifies MoHAP's leading position in utilizing technology to enhance health services.

"We are incredibly proud of the esteemed recognition received from the Global Excellence Awards jury, who honored MoHAP's smart App with the prestigious Platinum Award," said Ahmed Ali Al Dashti, Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector at MoHAP. "This award demonstrates the outstanding applications in the health sector, and our app has truly excelled among the competition. I extend my deepest appreciation to the Ministry's team, whose relentless efforts have resulted in an application that significantly enhances our ability to deliver health services more effectively to our customers.

"

"This honour is not only an award but also a global recognition of our team's expertise and technical proficiency," added Al Dashti. "It underscores our unwavering commitment to providing high-quality services, staying up-to-date with the latest technologies, and utilizing them to enhance service efficiency and quality. These efforts align perfectly with the directives of our wise leadership in establishing a sustainable health system for a happier society."

Samir Al Khoury, Director of the Information Technology Department at the Ministry, commented, "Our smart application, available in both Arabic and English, goes beyond being a mere tool. It serves as a gateway for users to access the Ministry's various social media platforms and other service channels, such as the Chat Bot. It transcends being a service provider to become an educational resource, offering valuable information on a wide range of health topics. Our goal is not only to deliver services but also to promote health awareness among our users, empowering them to make informed decisions about their well-being. This is the true essence of a smart application."

MoHAP previously won the Platinum Category Award for Best Website in 2022, as part of the Global Excellence Awards.

The US-based Global Excellence Awards, with a team of global experts boasting over 100 years of experience, is one of the most prestigious accolades celebrating the world's leading IT businesses.

The award includes three main categories: Best Smart App, Best Website, and Marketing and Communication Award.