MoHAP collaborates with WHO, UNICEF to enhance response to violence

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2023) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has concluded a three-day ‘National Workshop on Strengthening Health System Response to Violence’, held in cooperation with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

The workshop was designed to address national trends and align with the goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, as well as national legislation and priorities.

The Primary objective of the workshop was to formulate an action plan that would reinforce the role of the health system within a comprehensive, multisectoral national response to violence, in line with best practices and WHO guidelines. The plan takes into consideration analyzing the current situation, in close coordination with strategic partners, to identify the most effective priority actions.

In his opening remarks at the national workshop, Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Public Health Sector, emphasised that MoHAP is committed to aligning its programs with the nation's strategic vision for health.

“Prioritising health and community well-being, the Ministry is dedicated to delivering top-tier healthcare to individuals, adhering to international standards of excellence.

Additionally, in partnership with relevant authorities, the Ministry will continue to uphold and promote the health rights of women and children to achieve sustainable development objectives.”

Dr. Al Rand stressed that MoHAP is keen to organise such collaborative events to foster constructive international and local partnerships and enhance healthcare services in the country. These initiatives, he emphasised, are crucial for improving the efficiency of the health system and bolstering the nation's competitive standing in the field of healthcare.

The event was attended by numerous distinguished figures, including representatives from various health authorities, strategic partners, and experts from WHO and UNICEF.

MoHAP's key government partners in this endeavour include the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Community Development, the Emirates Health Services, Emirates Schools Establishment, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Academic Health Corporation, the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, the Sharjah Health Authority, the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development, Dubai Foundation for Women and Children Establishment, and the UAE University, in addition to other stakeholders.