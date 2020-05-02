UrduPoint.com
MOHAP Commends Promising Emirati Stem Cell Therapy For COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 01:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MOHAP, has commended the promising treatment for COVID-19 infections using stem cells, developed by a team of doctors and researchers at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center, ADSCC.

The potential treatment involves extracting stem cells from the patient’s own blood and reintroducing them after activating them.

In a statement released today, MOHAP said, "The Ministry is following with great attention the developments of this breakthrough and fully supports the earnest efforts being made by the team of scientists and medical experts from the Ministry and the academia to provide treatment to COVID-19 patients.

"

As part of the UAE's keenness to protect the public health and to ensure recovery and well-being of COVID-19 patients', ADSCC conducted medical experiments on cell therapy, regenerative medicine and cutting-edge research on stem cells with encouraging results.

This scientific breakthrough is a testament to the UAE's commitment to bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

