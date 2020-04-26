UrduPoint.com
MoHAP Conducts Over 35,000 Additional COVID-19 Tests, Announces 536 New Cases, 91 Recoveries, Five Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 06:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2020) The UAE has conducted over 35,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days in line with the Ministry of Health and Prevention's (MoHaP) plans to intensify screening of the virus in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to a statement by MoHAP today, the accelerated investigative measures resulted in the detection of 536 new coronavirus cases among various nationalities, all of whom are receiving the necessary medical care. This brings the total number of cases in the country to 10,349 to date.

The Ministry also announced the death of five patients from COVID-19.

The deceased are of various nationalities and suffered from pre-existing chronic illnesses. The total number of deaths has now reached 76.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.

The Ministry also announced the full recovery of 91 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking the total number of recoveries in the UAE to 1,978.

