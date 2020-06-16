MoHAP conducts over 38,000 additional COVID-19 tests, announces 346 new cases, 732 recoveries, one death

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Tuesday that it conducted over 38,000 additional COVID-19 tests.

In a statement, the Ministry affirmed its aim to expand the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP detected 346 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 42,982.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced one death as a result of COVID-19 complications. The total number of deaths in the country has reached 293, it added.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished current COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery.

MoHAP also noted an additional 732 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 28,861.