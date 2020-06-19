MoHAP conducts over 38,000 additional COVID-19 tests, announces 393 new cases, 755 recoveries, 2 death

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Friday that it has conducted more than 38,000 additional COVID-19 tests.

In a statement, the Ministry highlighted its aim to expand the scope of testing nationwide, to facilitate the early detection of COVID-19 cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP detected 393 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 44,145.

According to the Ministry, the individuals with COVID-19 are from various nationalities and remain in a stable condition receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced two deaths as a result of COVID-19 complications, taking the total number of deaths in the country to 300.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished current COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery.

MoHAP also noted an additional 755 individuals have fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 30,996.