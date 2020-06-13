UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHAP Conducts Over 40,000 Additional COVID-19 Tests, Announces 491 New Cases, 815 Recoveries, One Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 06:45 PM

MoHAP conducts over 40,000 additional COVID-19 tests, announces 491 new cases, 815 recoveries, one death

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Saturday that it conducted over 40,000 additional COVID-19 tests.

In a statement, the Ministry affirmed its aim to expand the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP detected 491 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 41,990.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced one death as a result of COVID-19 complications. The total number of deaths in the country has reached 288, it added.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished current COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery.

MoHAP also noted an additional 815 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 26,761.

Related Topics

UAE From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Midday break for outdoor workers to begin Monday

5 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Canadian counterpart discuss ..

35 minutes ago

Social media echo with Mahira Khan’s engagement ..

58 minutes ago

Budget silent over resource allocation to business ..

1 hour ago

Former PM Yousuf Raza Gillani tests positive for C ..

1 hour ago

Five South-Asian Heartthrobs

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.