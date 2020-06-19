MoHAP conducts over 40,000 additional COVID-19 tests, announces 388 new cases, 704 recoveries, three deaths

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Thursday that it has conducted more than 40,000 additional Covid19 tests.

MoHAP has conducted more than 40,000 additional COVID-19 tests and has announced 388 new cases, 704 recoveries and three deaths.

In a statement, the Ministry highlighted its aim to expand the scope of testing nationwide, to facilitate the early detection of Covid19 cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP detected 388 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 43,752.

According to the Ministry, the individuals with Covid19 are from various nationalities and remain in a stable condition receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced three deaths as a result of Covid19 complications, taking the total number of deaths in the country to 298.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished current Covid19 patients a speedy and full recovery.

MoHAP also noted an additional 704 individuals have fully recovered from Covid19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 30,241.