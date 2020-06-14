MoHAP conducts over 43,000 additional COVID-19 tests, announces 304 new cases, 701 recoveries, one death

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Sunday that it conducted over 43,000 additional COVID-19 tests.

In a statement, the Ministry affirmed its aim to expand the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP detected 304 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 42,294.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced one death as a result of COVID-19 complications. The total number of deaths in the country has reached 289, it added.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished current COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery.

MoHAP also noted an additional 701 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 27,462.