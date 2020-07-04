UrduPoint.com
MoHAP Conducts Over 54,000 Additional COVID-19 Tests, Announces 672 New Cases, 489 Recoveries, One Death

Sumaira FH 20 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 01:15 AM

MoHAP conducts over 54,000 additional COVID-19 tests, announces 672 new cases, 489 recoveries, one death

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Friday that it conducted over 54,000 additional COVID-19 tests, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry affirmed its aim to expand the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP detected 672 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 50,141.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced one death as a result of COVID-19 complications. The total number of deaths in the country has reached 318, it added.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished current COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery.

MoHAP also noted an additional 489 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 39,153.

