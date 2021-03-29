MoHAP continues home healthcare services for elderly, people of determination

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) continues to provide high-quality home mobile healthcare services for elderly citizens and people of determination who do not have access to healthcare services.

This is part of the UAE government’s commitment to the health of these important community groups.

Emirati citizens who meet the requirements of the Home Healthcare Programme, including those with movement disorders or paralysis, bedridden people who need continuous follow-up, patients with mental illnesses, can avail of the services provided under this programme. This includes curative and preventive services; rehabilitation, and nursing services; laboratory tests; free in-house COVID-19 vaccinations; telemedicine services; medication home delivery; in-house flu vaccination, in addition to mobile apps for follow-up purposes.

Dr. Hussein Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for Centres and Health Clinics, pointed out that the home mobile healthcare service primarily offers senior citizens and people of determination high-quality services, as well as to establish a healthcare database to provide accurate statistics for strategic healthcare planning.

This service comes as part of the ministry’s strenuous efforts to protect the health of community members by taking advantage of the resources the government has provided to enhance the efficiency of the health sector in the fight against COVID-19. It also falls within the ministry’s keenness to provide outstanding health services to the elderly in recognition of their community status.

Dr. Aisha Suhail, Director of the Primary Health Care Department, explained that the home mobile healthcare programme offers a wide range of health services for the aged and people of determination. This guarantees that they will be provided with the necessary healthcare under a comfortable, private and secure environment surrounded by their family.

Dr. Aisha pointed out that the service can be requested via the "Shefaa" digital patient platform, the updated version of the smart patient portal, which includes a bundle of medical services, such as health and nutrition tips, laboratory tests, bone density test, Pap test, and an ongoing follow-up with chronic disease patients.