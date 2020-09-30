MoHAP continues to develop services for medical examination for residency

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, continues to provide the medical examination for residency with the best technologies and smart solutions, as well as the competent medical and technical teams while maintaining the precautionary and preventive measures to fortify the society from the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

To that end, MoHAP speeds up the process of conducting medical examinations while maintaining the accuracy and quality of the test results.

The medical examination centres for residency provide a broad range of services. This includes conducting medical examinations, printing of the residence visa forms, and issuing Emirates ID (Preventive Medicine Departments only), while the required documents are a valid passport copy, valid residence permit/visa copy, 2 passport size photograph, and valid Emirate ID copy (only for the renewal of residence visa).

Dr. Hussein Abdel Rahman Al-Rand, Under-Secretary of the Ministry’s Health Assistant Sector, Health Centres, and Clinics, said, "MoHAP strives to renovate the services provided at the medical examination centres for residency to align with the precautionary measures adopted by the Government of the UAE to curb COVID-19 and to maintain the health and safety of service users and medical and technical teams.

This comes in line with MoHAP’s strategy to provide comprehensive and innovative health services to protect society from diseases."

The medical examination centres for residency are fully equipped with cutting-edge equipment and devices and highly qualified and well-trained medical teams to obtain accurate and quick results under the global transparency and accuracy standards.

Al-Rand reaffirmed MoHAP’s keenness to enrich the customer’s experience and reduce waiting time by providing medical examination services with the best methods, electronic systems, and smart technologies.

The medical examination for residency service is available in the preventive medicine centres at, Al Ghubaiba, Kalba, Dibba Al Hisn, Khor Fakkan, Al Dhaid, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Umm Al Qaiwain, and the Examination Centre of Expatriate Labour in the Industrial Area, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart 2, Tecom, Spring (the Springs area), Saladin, Al Khabaisi.

MoHAP provides three packages for the medical examination. The first of which includes all categories (excluding vaccination and female household domestic service) for AED260, the second includes all categories (including vaccination) for AED310, while the third package is dedicated to female household domestic services for AED360.