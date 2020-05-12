MoHAP denies rumours regarding closing shopping malls

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has denied the rumours attributed to it regarding closing the shopping malls and centres in the country and explained that the post spread on social media dates back to 23rd March, 2020 after the emergence of COVID-19 crisis.

The Ministry in a circular made it clear that all information issued by it are published through its official accounts and advised the community members to ignore the rumour and obtain the correct information from official government sources only.