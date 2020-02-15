UrduPoint.com
MoHAP Discusses Boosting Health Cooperation With Cuba

Sumaira FH 20 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 04:00 PM

MoHAP discusses boosting health cooperation with Cuba

The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, received a delegation from Cuba to discuss improving cooperation and exchanging expertise in the health sector

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, received a delegation from Cuba to discuss improving cooperation and exchanging expertise in the health sector.

Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Under-Secretary for Public Health Policy and the Licensing Sector in the ministry, discussed with the Cuban delegation prospects for supporting mutual investments in the pharmaceutical industry and attracting visiting doctors in rare specialties to the UAE.

They also explored avenues of collaboration in drug registration, stressing the importance of concluding a strategic partnership between both sides in the pharmaceutical industrial sector.

The Cuban delegation comprised Hector Igarza Cabrera, Director of North Africa and middle East Division at the Cuban Foreign Ministry, and Roberto Blanco Dominguez, Cuban Ambassador to the UAE, as well as other Cuban officials.

Al Amiri emphasised that the UAE is willing to benefit from all global experiences and is keen to lay solid foundations for fruitful cooperation with all countries of the world to help enhance the efficiency of health and pharmaceutical systems worldwide.

He also briefed the visiting delegation about the UAE’s achievements in promoting quality healthcare services and the performance of medical cadres, while affirming that the country is very interested in strengthening its strategic partnerships with international pharmaceutical companies.

"The UAE’s achievements in the health sector would not have been possible without its flexible legislative framework and excellent regulatory and supervisory services for the health sector, as well as the electronic and smart transformation of most licensing services and the import and export of medical products and means," Al Amiri said.

Cuba is keen to boost its relations with the UAE especially in the health sector by sharing expertise and the exchanges between medical delegations, their officials said.

They also praised the UAE’s excellent health system, cutting-edge infrastructure provided to health facilities and the country’s ability to host regional and international medical exhibitions and conferences, adding that Cuba could be an appropriate gateway to reinforce the UAE’s role in the health and pharmaceutical field with Latin American countries.

