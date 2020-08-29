MoHAP discusses enhancing drug and vaccine cooperation with Indonesia

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2020) Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, the Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s Public Health Policy and Licensing, MoHAP, recently met with Dr. Ir. Penny Kusumastuti Lukito, Chairman of the Indonesian food and Drug Administration and Husin Bagis, Ambassador of Indonesia to the UAE to discuss opportunities for enhancing the mutual cooperation in the field of drugs, vaccines and overall healthcare experience sharing .

The Indonesian delegation comprised Budhi Prihantoro, Consul General of Indonesia, Diana Sotikno, Head of International Affairs, Rizka Al-Andalusia, Director of Drug Registration, and representatives of the Indonesian FDA.

Also attending were Dr. Lubna Ali Al-Shaali, Director of the Public Health Policy Department, Dr. Ruqaya Al Bastaki, Director of Drug Department, Dr. Rita Al Chalouhi - Pharmaceutical Policy Advisor.

The meeting reviewed the prospects for signing an agreement to enhance the cooperation in the pharmaceutical field including drugs and vaccines. It also touched on the cooperation between drug regulatory authorities in both countries, the cooperation between the manufacturers of medicines and vaccines in the UAE and Indonesia, the mutual investment in health and pharmaceutical sectors, in addition to sharing experiences, fostering cooperation in evaluating and licensing of Indonesian medical personnel in the UAE.

While welcoming the Indonesian ambassador and his accompanying delegation, Al Amiri explained that the meeting aims to pursue efforts in the pharmaceutical industry, drug registration, and vaccines, in light of the strategic partnership between the two countries in the pharmaceutical industry, especially those medicines approved by the World Health Organisation, WHO, to support the needs of the entire region.

He added: "The meeting comes as part of the bilateral agreements the two countries signed in late 2019 in Indonesia. We also discussed the possibility of entering into agreements on drugs and vaccines, which will be coordinated through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation."

Dr. Al Amiri threw light on the UAE’s outstanding position in the pharmaceutical sector and its growing pharmaceutical industries, pointing to the country’s success in attracting multinational pharmaceutical companies and the surge of the UAE-based scientific offices to 78, with expectations to reach 85 by the end of 2021, thanks to the cutting-edge logistical services aimed at augmenting the role of the UAE in supporting the drug sector in 42 countries.

In turn, the Indonesian delegation hailed the quality and efficiency of the UAE’s health system which has gained an increasingly international confidence, stressing the keenness of their country to strengthen cooperation and exchange experiences in the pharmaceutical and vaccines field.

The delegation expressed its deep gratitude to the UAE for sending medical supplies to Indonesia to help support the health workers in battling Covid-19 pandemic.