MoHAP discusses health cooperation prospects with Australia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2020) Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, met virtually with Ian Halliday, Australian Consul-General in Dubai, where the two sides reviewed prospects for cooperation and strategic partnerships in the healthcare sector, exchanging of experiences and building capacities in continuing medical education, and cooperation in the field of visiting doctors.

The meeting discussed the opportunities for holding partnerships in the medical innovations field, the application of new therapeutics, and the cooperation in specialised research and studies. The two sides also touched on the success of both countries in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis and health accreditation programmes, in addition to developing the relationships in the mental health services area.

Dr. Al Serkal said the meeting aims to enhance the cooperation and effective health partnership between UAE and Australia, highlighting the UAE’s efforts in the fight against the pandemic and the professional handling of the crisis.

"This is manifested in the leading position of the country globally in terms of the number of coronavirus tests and the authorisation of the emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine for frontline health workers in accordance with the international health regulations, following the positive outcomes of the clinical trials.

"

Lauding the expertise of the Australian health institutions in developing skills in the healthcare sector, Al Serkal hinted at MoHAP’s keenness to exchange studies and research outcomes with the Australian side, implement the best international practices and upskill curative and preventive services.

This can be achieved by establishing quality and health safety systems, boosting a culture of innovation and enhancing the skills of the medical staff to develop specialised health research centres in the UAE.

Halliday stressed the remarkable development of the UAE’s health sector when it comes to qualified medical staff, infrastructure, medical equipment, and technology, highlighting his country's keenness to strengthen relations and create renewed cooperation opportunities in the healthcare sector between the two countries.

Halliday praised the UAE’s distinctive experience in dealing with COVID-19 and its efforts to develop a safe and effective vaccine that protects the health of everyone.