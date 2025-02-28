MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ award, ‘Certified Innovative Government Entity’ certificate

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) DUBAI, 28th February, 2025 (WAM) – The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has received the "Distinguished Innovation Enabler" award and the "Certified Innovative Government Entity" certificate at the 2025 Global Distinguished Innovator Awards—the GDI Awards.

The honour was in recognition of the ministry’s significant role in stimulating healthcare innovation by launching a series of advanced programmes and initiatives aimed at empowering health institutions and partners with innovative tools and methodologies that have led to transformative projects, substantially enhancing the quality of healthcare services in the UAE. These include among other initiatives, the "Future Health Innovation Lab”.

The prestigious awards, presented by the Global Innovation Institute (GInI), acknowledge institutions that have made extraordinary contributions to driving innovation in a sustainable and effective manner.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has proven its excellence through these cutting-edge programmes, setting a high benchmark for innovation in healthcare.

This recognition reaffirms the ministry’s commitment to fostering innovation and enhancing development capabilities within the healthcare sector while providing vital support to institutions and healthcare professionals to improve community health and quality of life in the UAE.

"This remarkable achievement reflects the UAE’s vision and commitment to innovation," said Dr. Mohammed Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

He went on to explain that this success is fully aligned with the directives of the country’s wise leadership and the strategic goals set out in the UAE Centennial 2071.

He noted that the ministry prioritises innovation and is committed to adopting the latest advancements in the health sector, in line with the National Strategy for Advanced Innovation, aiming to promote the UAE’s position as a global leader in innovation.

Dr. Al Olama stressed that the ministry will continue to invest heavily in the future of healthcare through the National Future Forecasting Framework for Healthcare. This approach combines skilled teams with cutting-edge tech like AI, big data, and global partnerships, ensuring the UAE stays ahead of global trends and leads the transformation of the health sector with forward-thinking solutions that meet the needs of future generations.

He thanked the ministry's teams for their relentless efforts to create an institutional culture that promotes innovation, research, and development, utilising the latest technologies and infrastructure. The Undersecretary highlighted the importance of this award, especially as it coincides with the UAE's Innovation Month.

Meanwhile, Saqr Al Hemeiri, Chief Innovation Officer and Director of Strategy and Future at MoHAP, said, “We are proud to receive this award, a testament to the effectiveness of the ministry’s efforts to drive innovation and foresee the future of the healthcare sector. This achievement has been made possible thanks to the strong collaboration between various government entities and healthcare partners. It is yet another motivation for us to continue delivering innovative solutions that ensure the health and safety of our community.”