MoHAP, EHS receive ISO certifications in compliance and anti-bribery

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and the Emirates Health Services (EHS) have been awarded the ISO 37301:2021 in compliance management systems, as well as the ISO 37001:2016 in anti-bribery management systems from the US-based organisation, W3 Solutions.

Dr. Mohammed Salim Al Olama, MoHAP's Under-Secretary and Chairman of the board of Directors of the EHS, received the certificates from Dr. Amro Taleb, General Manager of CanaGulf International Standardisation, and representative of W3 Solutions, in the presence of Mohammed Saleh Al Ali, Director of Governance and Risks Department, MoHAP, Dr. Yousef Mohammed Al Serkal, Director-General, EHS, and Sheikha Noura bint Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of the EHS's Governance and Risks Department.

Dr. Al Olama said that this accolade comes as part of the journey of excellence and continuous institutional development adopted by the Ministry in accordance with the highest international standards.

It's also an affirmation of the efficiency of the Ministry’s performance and its aspiration to develop institutional performance, strengthen the concept of health sector governance to improve services and their sustainability, improve the quality of health services, apply effective governance standards and formulate health policies that achieve the dimensions of public health, he added.

He emphasised the importance of using appropriate tools to measure the performance and governance of health systems, which leads to the protection of the patient and the medical and administrative team within an institutional framework governed by quality.

Dr. Al Serkal congratulated the EHS personnel for this outstanding achievement and urged them to do their utmost to develop institutional work.

He added, "This award is the result of the EHS's relentless efforts to develop its performance efficiency and enhance its accomplishments in health care services."

Sheikha Noura Al Qasimi lauded the efforts of the EHS teams and the EHS's efforts to align its administrative and oversight practices in accordance with the best international practices.

Al Qasimi added, "Obtaining such as global accreditation in the field of compliance management and anti-bribery management as a leading institution in the country clearly reflects the EHS's vision and commitment to applying an integrated governance system."

For his part, Al Ali said, "Obtaining this accreditation is a testament to the effectiveness of the ministry's administrative and control systems and the application of an integrated governance system based on scientific and institutional evidence to ensure the transparency of its work and the application of international standards."