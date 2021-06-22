MoHAP, EHS reveal immunotherapy for cancer, viral infections at Arab Health 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and the Emirates Health Services (EHS) recently revealed innovative immunotherapy for cancer and viral infections in cooperation with Japan’s Kyoto University.

This came during the participation of the ministry and the EHS at the Arab Health 2021 which began in Dubai on 21st June and concludes on 24th June.

The treatment is based on the clinical application of the therapy using T cell preparation after it was discovered that such cells can fight cancer and viral infections. The T cell medicine will be produced using the iPS cell technology.

T Cell makes up a group of lymphocytes present in the blood and plays a major role in cellular immunity. It is possible to produce T cells in large numbers and store them in appropriate conditions to be administered to patients when needed.

Thus, by the success of this project, patients with cancer or viral infection may have great merit in which they can make very easy access to T cell therapy.

Strategic partnerships Dr. Youssef Mohamed Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services, spoke about the commitment of the ministry and the EHS to having strategic partnerships with the most prestigious medical research centres while keeping an eye on the sustainable investment in future healthcare services.

"Although the prevalence of cancer in the UAE is considered lower than in other parts of the world, we work hard to make a qualitative shift in cancer and viral infection healthcare," Al Serkal stated, adding, "This is part of our strategy to provide healthcare services in innovative and sustainable ways and implement the national strategy to reduce cancer mortality rates."

Al Serkal pointed out that the ministry and EHS support the National Cancer Control Programme and prepare a road map to achieve the target indicator. They also analyse the current status of cancer diseases and their diagnostic and therapeutic pathways, support research and studies on the control of cancer diseases and viral infections, and back workshops and educational and training activities. awareness campaigns, and innovative initiatives.

Dr. Kalthum Al Balushi, Director of Hospitals Department, said, "The ground-breaking treatment technology for cancer and viral infections, in cooperation with the Kyoto University, represents a paradigm shift in health services provided by the Ministry and the EHS."

The treatment is based on stimulating immune cells to fight cancer cells using pluripotent stem cells, which is a recent global trend that has begun to open great prospects for improving the quality of life of patients, Al Balushi added.