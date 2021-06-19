MoHAP, EHS to showcase a bundle of innovative health projects and programmes at Arab Health 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) together with the Emirates Health Services (EHS) are participating in the 46th Arab Health Exhibition and Conference, which takes place in Dubai between June 21 and 24.

A unique package of innovative health services and preventive and curative projects compatible with the latest medical technologies are set to be showcased during the event.

This includes the latest digital health apps and recent developments of personalised medicine and telemedicine services with the aim of helping patients self-manage their curative services.

This comes in line with the aspirations of the year of the 50th and the state's orientations to move forward on the way of the government of the future and to enhance the competitiveness of healthcare services in the country.

From empowering future health services and using health information systems to developing appropriate technology for the community health management system, MoHAP's and EHS's participation in Arab Health 2021 further aims to achieve their strategies to provide comprehensive and innovative health services, build highly efficient and sustainable health system for a happy society, integrate AI and digital systems into health services, establish global partnerships to develop the clinical research in accordance with the highest ethical practices, and offer sustainable treatment solutions to chronic diseases and epidemics.

This year's Arab Health is a perfect opportunity for MoHAP and EHS to spotlight the flagship projects and tremendous efforts being made to deliver healthcare services that meet the needs of community members. It's also an important occasion to shed light on what has been achieved in the fields of health care quality and the implementation of flagship preventive and curative projects, along with the success in ensuring businesses continued operating during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Such efforts have significantly contributed to enhancing people's confidence in the capabilities of the country's health sector and cultivated the spirit of optimism that the recovery phase is right around the corner and that the UAE is moving firmly and steadily towards global leadership leaving behind it all crises and challenges.

According to the 2020 Legatum Prosperity Index, the UAE has ranked first in the world in the Health Care Coverage Index.