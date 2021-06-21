MoHAP, EHSE showcase state-of-the-art digital healthcare solutions at Arab Health 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and the Emirates Health Services Establishment (EHSE) are showcasing, at the Arab Health 2021, which takes place in Dubai from 21st to 24th June, 2021, a wide array of digital solutions and mobile apps that aim to enhance the overall patient experience, improve patient care through enhanced communication between healthcare professionals (HCPs), and reduce the cost of healthcare provision and hospital visits.

This comes as part of the painstaking efforts being made by the MoHAP and EHSE to utilise innovative and digital healthcare solutions in partnership with major global companies.

The showcase will include solutions such as Virtual Doctor Platform, Care4Today IBD, OnMyWay App, and Care4TodayRecovery, which are aimed at facilitating streamlining the provision of healthcare services and enhancing HCP-Patient conversations and monitoring.

The Virtual Doctor Platform digital platform is manned by a highly qualified and competent medical team providing remote specialised care and medical consultations around the clock, with the aim to improve ways of communication with community members and raise awareness of best preventive health practices. The platform comes in Arabic, English, Chinese, German, French, Indonesian, Russian, and several Indian languages.

Emirati postgraduate doctors residing in Canada, Turkey, and New Zealand are also taking part in the provision of platform services.

Care4Today is a smartphone app that helps Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) patients manage their symptoms whilst letting HCPs manage the condition. It features a range of ways for patients to track their symptoms, treatment and learn more about living with IBD.

OnMyWay is a customised app connecting the patient to the HCPs with content relating to depression and schizophrenia including reminders/notifications, self-assessments and questionnaires, appointment planning, action plans, exercises and tools, progress visualisation, and secure messaging between the patients and the treating physician.

Care4TodayRecovery is a post-surgical digital solution that connects surgeons and patients in the critical ten-day post-surgery recovery period, helping to ensure patients feel supported, and any healing issues are caught and treated quickly.

Dr. Youssef Mohamed Al Serkal, EHSE Director-General, said, "The ministry and the EHSE are committed to integrating digital solutions and the latest technologies into their health services," adding that these solutions are part of innovative healthcare models aimed at leading to better patient outcomes.

Al Serkal pointed out that innovative technologies and medicines are an important part to support healthcare infrastructure. These solutions also reflect the strenuous efforts being made by the ministry and EHSE to explore the future of healthcare and strengthen prevention and treatment programs, he noted.

Dr. Hussein Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary of Health Centres and Clinics Sector, and Chairman of the National Committee for the Implementation of the Provisions of International Health Regulations and Prevention of Pandemics, said, "The Virtual Doctor Platform, the first platform of its kind to provide health awareness and information about several diseases including COVID-19. It's also a method to assess cases remotely, limit misinformation, and reach a wide spectrum of people from various nationalities."

The platform has contributed to lowering patients' flow and speeding up the response to suspected cases of COVID-19, he added.

Jimmy Faris, Managing Director, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, said, "Digitisation and innovation are key elements to improve patient outcomes and meet their needs, as well as to reduce the burden of healthcare costs for patients and health facilities alike."

She underlined her company's commitment to join forces with MoHAP and EHSE and step up efforts to make these digital solutions available for patients in the UAE.