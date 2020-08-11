UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHAP Employs ‘Maharati’ Platform In Containment Of COVID-19 Repercussions

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 06:45 PM

MoHAP employs ‘Maharati’ platform in containment of COVID-19 repercussions

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2020) The Training and Development Centre of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, stated that the "Maharati" platform, a healthcare learning, and management system, has been used more than 200,000 times through the regularly-updated COVID-19 knowledge management page, thanks to the availability of international and local knowledge sources such as scientific research, books, and references, in cooperation with partners and suppliers of the centre's electronic library.

About 7,000 users from those working in the health sector have registered on the page.

The platform offers the latest national guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19, as well as methods of protecting healthcare staff and local and international training programmes on how health staff should deal with the disease and the relevant necessary skills.

Also, the E-learning staff of the centre has utilised the Maharati platform in supporting knowledge sharing between individuals, departments, hospitals, and ministry-run centres, where several internal training programmes have been designed and produced based on the MoHAP’s internal knowledge, capabilities, and skills.

Further, nearly 40 internally-developed e-training programmes and 10 training courses have been offered in partnership with the World Health Organisation and research and publishing houses of expertise such as the British Medical Journal, with more than 4000 trainees have benefited from the training programmes.

Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Support Services Sector, pointed to the significance of "Maharati" platform in enhancing MoHAP’s efforts to build health and administrative competencies and to consolidate the culture of innovation in the institutional workplace. This can be achieved by providing top-notch training services, and internationally accredited sources in training and knowledge, building smart learning systems aligned with future changes, and promoting effective local and global partnerships.

Saqr Al-Hemeiri, Director of the Training and Development Centre, underlined that the platform, which has been launched in 2018 was the best choice for launching initiatives that support the resilience and effectiveness of the various health efforts to counter the virus.

He mentioned that the Centre pays particular attention to developing specific programmes that focus on mental health for health workers, patients, and their families.

Al-Hemeiri added, "Some 500 volunteers coming from diverse backgrounds such as fresh graduates, students, and administrators have been trained. Also, the platform has been used to train Emirati doctors dispatched for scholarships so that they could participate in supporting the telemedicine programme in case they were unable to travel."

Related Topics

World 2018 From Best

Recent Stories

MoHAP conducts 64,110 additional COVID-19 tests in ..

5 minutes ago

PML-N responsible for clashes outside NAB office, ..

16 minutes ago

RTA explores cooperation with French Keolis Group

19 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches ‘Ta ..

19 minutes ago

Integrated Transport Centre highlights mid-2020 ac ..

34 minutes ago

Modon Properties signs long-term lease agreement w ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.