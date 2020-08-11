MoHAP employs ‘Maharati’ platform in containment of COVID-19 repercussions

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2020) The Training and Development Centre of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, stated that the "Maharati" platform, a healthcare learning, and management system, has been used more than 200,000 times through the regularly-updated COVID-19 knowledge management page, thanks to the availability of international and local knowledge sources such as scientific research, books, and references, in cooperation with partners and suppliers of the centre's electronic library.

About 7,000 users from those working in the health sector have registered on the page.

The platform offers the latest national guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19, as well as methods of protecting healthcare staff and local and international training programmes on how health staff should deal with the disease and the relevant necessary skills.

Also, the E-learning staff of the centre has utilised the Maharati platform in supporting knowledge sharing between individuals, departments, hospitals, and ministry-run centres, where several internal training programmes have been designed and produced based on the MoHAP’s internal knowledge, capabilities, and skills.

Further, nearly 40 internally-developed e-training programmes and 10 training courses have been offered in partnership with the World Health Organisation and research and publishing houses of expertise such as the British Medical Journal, with more than 4000 trainees have benefited from the training programmes.

Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Support Services Sector, pointed to the significance of "Maharati" platform in enhancing MoHAP’s efforts to build health and administrative competencies and to consolidate the culture of innovation in the institutional workplace. This can be achieved by providing top-notch training services, and internationally accredited sources in training and knowledge, building smart learning systems aligned with future changes, and promoting effective local and global partnerships.

Saqr Al-Hemeiri, Director of the Training and Development Centre, underlined that the platform, which has been launched in 2018 was the best choice for launching initiatives that support the resilience and effectiveness of the various health efforts to counter the virus.

He mentioned that the Centre pays particular attention to developing specific programmes that focus on mental health for health workers, patients, and their families.

Al-Hemeiri added, "Some 500 volunteers coming from diverse backgrounds such as fresh graduates, students, and administrators have been trained. Also, the platform has been used to train Emirati doctors dispatched for scholarships so that they could participate in supporting the telemedicine programme in case they were unable to travel."