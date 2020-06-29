MoHAP enhances public awareness about its electronic birth and death registration system

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has called the public to take advantage of its electronic channels to obtain a slew of services, including issuing of birth and death certificates or a certified true copy of them.

These e-services are available at MoHAP’s website with detailed information about service requirements, required documents, procedures and steps, service fees, and the time elapsed to issue the service.

This comes as part of MoHAP’s keenness to ease and speed up the steps and procedures for services and to create a register for births and deaths in the country.

Also, the Ministry believes that promoting e-services is part of its endeavours to automate most of the services provided and to be accessible to the public so that they seamlessly manage their health data, in addition to spreading the awareness about how to use these services, in line with the ministry’s trends to provide the public with value-added and top-notch e-services in accordance with the international standards, thanks to the solid infrastructure developed by the ministry throughout the previous years. And now, it reaps the fruits of this upgrade during COVID-19 crisis.

Dr. Hussein Abdel Rahman Al-Rand, Undersecretary of the Ministry’s Health Assistant Sector, Health Centres, and Clinics, said: "These services are in line with MoHAP’s plans for smart and electronic transformation and the activation of electronic connectivity with relevant public entities. This electronic system would help serve the statistical reports for monitoring the rate of births and deaths. Based on that, future indicators and plans will be created to develop the healthcare sector in addition to providing accurate statistical data about the causes of death, in accordance with WHO’s standards.

Al-Rand highlighted the significance of raising public awareness about such services, especially in the current circumstances.

This would help reduce the number of visitors to health facilities for the health and safety of them and the employees, as part of the precautionary and preventive measures adopted by the UAE to curb COVID-19, as well as in line with the UAE Government to provide top-notch administrative services efficiently and transparently to meet customers’ aspirations and satisfaction, in addition to minimising the elapsed time to complete their transactions and aligning with the rapid development of electronic and smart services.

MoHAP also provides the package "Mabrouk Ma Yak" for Emirati newborns. It is an integrated service that includes issuing birth certificates and forwarding it to the Federal Authority For Identity And Citizenship to obtain the newborn’s Emirates Identity card and passport. This service also enables the parents, via a single request, to add their baby in the family book and population register. This would help reduce the number of visits of parents to government offices from seven to one visit only.

Dr. Nada Al Marzouqi, Director of MoHAP’s Preventive Medicine Department, mentioned that the services include providing electronic reports for births and deaths in government and private hospitals, submitting requests for issue, reissue, and replacement of lost birth and death certificates by individuals. It also features the issue of an electronic copy of the birth or death certificate immediately after the approval of the online request by the Preventive Medicine Department of the relevant medical district.

She added that the system provides electronic connectivity with the Emirates Identity Authority to update the population register data for birth and death cases, and to enable the electronic payment of fees using e-Dirham cards and credit cards.