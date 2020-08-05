UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHAP Exempts Volunteers Of The COVID-19 Inactivated Vaccine Trial From Other COVID-19 Testing

Muhammad Irfan 30 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 11:15 PM

MoHAP exempts volunteers of the COVID-19 inactivated vaccine trial from other COVID-19 testing

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, in coordination with the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, has exempted volunteers of the Phase III COVID-19 vaccine trials from performing any other COVID-19 tests outside the trial’s framework.

The Ministry also decided to use the ALHOSN app to identify volunteers so they can benefit from the exemption, and they are required to install the application on their smartphones.

The volunteers of the trial’s third phase, which began last month in Abu Dhabi, will be given two doses of the vaccine and monitored remotely via phone calls to monitor their health situation and assess the effectiveness of the vaccine over a 49-day period.

The decision was made to ensure that volunteers follow the required procedures during all phases of the trial.

ALHOSN UAE is the official Emirati application for COVID-19 testing and is the outcome of a cooperation between the ministry and local health authorities.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi All From

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 43,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews KHDA&#039;s preparatio ..

2 hours ago

Over 25 countries to participate in ‘Virtual Tol ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak applauds graduates at ..

2 hours ago

Samsung Unveils Five New Power Devices in the Gala ..

3 hours ago

Samsung Note 20 has all-day intelligent battery

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.