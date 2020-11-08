UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHAP Explores Visions Of Youth In Shaping Healthcare Future In UAE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 03:45 PM

MoHAP explores visions of youth in shaping healthcare future in UAE

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2020) As part of its commitment to engage young people in the planning of the UAE’s next 50 years, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, organised a virtual meeting with university students and members of youth councils to discuss the future health plan, in the presence of Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, and Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, the Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s Public Health Policy and Licenses, and Chairman of the 50-year preparation plan.

The step comes in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to launch the largest community design project to develop the next stage of the nation's comprehensive development process covering the next 50 years.

Those at the session discussed topics of interest to the youth in the health path, including consolidating healthy behaviours in society, strengthening preventive and treatment systems based on smart health services, adopting a personal health care model based upon the Fourth Industrial Revolution technology to meet the UAE leadership’s goals in the health field.

In his remarks during the meeting, Al Owais said, "The session was productive and rich in creative and innovative ideas, with strong interaction from the participants about their aspirations and visions for the future of the country, something that proves that they are trustworthy and can shoulder the responsibility to harvest the results of country’s investment in youth energies and talents.

"

Al Owais referred to the opportunity the UAE has provided to young people in research, training, and development fields to effectively participate in the community design for shaping the next fifty years in the UAE.

The session saw a number of constructive proposals and ideas presented by the university and school students to develop the UAE’s healthcare system, as Asmaa Muhammad, a student at the College of Medicine at the University of Sharjah, delivered a proposal on a smart application for a virtual hospital and the integration of government hospitals into a single programme using the in-app medical record of patients, without the need to repeatedly visit a hospital.

Thanking the students for their active participation in the community design project for the next 50 years, Al Owais noted the importance of the proposals and ideas submitted, urging the students to step up their efforts.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology UAE Student Dubai Sharjah Visit Young Rashid From Government

Recent Stories

Russia records 20,498 new coronavirus infections

32 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,111 new COVID-19 cases, 683 recove ..

32 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler appoints new Director-General for Depa ..

2 hours ago

UAE ambassador presents credentials to King of Nor ..

2 hours ago

Visa-free entry for UAE citizens travelling to Per ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Justice expanded deterrent measures ag ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.