MoHAP, GSK to enhance therapeutic innovations for COPD

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2019) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with GlaxoSmithKline to further enhance therapeutic innovations for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, COPD, to improve the quality of life in patients.

Under this MoU, a "Virtual Pharmacy Academy" will be launched to help pharmacists understand the various conditions of respiratory diseases, and follow the correct methods of preventing COPD. Training programmes will be developed for healthcare professionals at MoHAP’s hospitals and healthcare centres by following the latest scientific developments with the help of educational materials and tools.

The academy will also form an accredited online platform for continuing medical education, CME, and for developing a multi-disciplinary approach for the care and treatment of respiratory patients, based on the general framework determined by the best international standards.

The agreement was signed at the MoHAP premises by Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Assistant Under-Secretary for the ministry’s Hospitals Sector, and Sameh El Fangary, General Manager, Gulf Cluster, GlaxoSmithKline.

"The MoU is part of MoHAP’s vigorous efforts to enhance innovation in healthcare for respiratory patients, raise health awareness about asthma and COPD, and boost the capabilities of doctors and healthcare professionals, in terms of diagnosis, management, and treatment, within the context of developing outcomes of national indicators of respiratory and chronic diseases to achieve the objectives of the National Agenda 2021," Dr.

Al Serkal stated.

He added, "The agreement mainly focuses on encouraging innovation in providing health and therapeutic services for respiratory diseases. This includes organising a series of scientific lectures for doctors and healthcare professionals on the latest developments of asthma and COPD."

"Our cooperation with the specialist global companies would help promote healthcare quality, develop the system, and bolster the constant rehabilitation of medical cadres," Al Serkal said in conclusion.

El Fangary said, "We are delighted to cooperate with MoHAP and share our local and international expertise to achieve our ultimate objective, which is improving the quality of life in patients. To that end, we are focusing on developing innovative medicines and providing them for the largest segment of patients."