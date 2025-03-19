MoHAP: Hayat programme gives patients hope for recovery

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 19th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has organised Ramadan Majlises through its representative offices in Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Qaiwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah to raise awareness about the National Programme for Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation, "Hayat" and to enhance public understanding of the importance of organ donation in giving patients hope for recovery and life.

The initiative is part of MoHAP’s ongoing efforts to encourage community participation in national initiatives aimed at improving quality of life, supporting public health, and ensuring community well-being. It aligns with the "We the UAE 2031" vision, which seeks to establish an integrated healthcare system that meets global standards and enhances public awareness of organ donation and transplantation.

The Ramadan Majlises were attended by Dr. Amin Hussain Al Amiri, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Health Regulation Sector, Dr. Ali Abdulkarim Al Obaidli, Chairman of the National Committee for Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation, directors of MoHAP’s representative offices, and several local government officials, with strong participation from community members.

The sessions included extensive discussions between officials and the public on the crucial role of the National Programme for Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation, "Hayat". The programme aims to promote a culture of organ donation, whether during life or after death, and focuses on innovative solutions to enhance transplant success rates and improve recipient outcomes.

Additionally, attendees were educated on the registration process, as well as the legislative and regulatory framework governing organ donation and transplantation in the UAE.

Dr. Amin Hussain Al Amiri stated that hosting Ramadan Majlises is part of MoHAP’s continuous efforts to increase public awareness about the life-changing impact of organ donation. He noted that this initiative aligns with the values of the "Year of the Community", fostering humanitarian values, unity, and solidarity, in harmony with the spirit of Ramadan.

He emphasised that "Hayat" plays a pivotal role in advancing healthcare excellence in the UAE, highlighting the country’s remarkable achievements in the medical field, which continues to undergo significant advancements.

"The number of individuals registered in the 'Hayat' programme has reached 32,704, while the total number of actual donors in the UAE stands at 331. The total number of transplanted organs has reached 1,216, and the number of patients who have undergone organ transplants has risen to 1,167 by 2024," Dr.

Al Amiri stated.

Dr. Al Amiri highlighted that the Cabinet’s approval of the executive regulations for organ and tissue donation and transplantation reflects the UAE government’s commitment to enhancing public health and providing advanced treatment solutions that meet the highest regulatory standards.

"The UAE is committed to strengthening its integrated and sustainable healthcare system in alignment with the vision of its wise leadership," he said, emphasising that the country continues to develop progressive policies and legislation that contribute to enhancing quality of life.

Dr. Ali Abdulkarim Al Obaidli stated that "Hayat" is among the fastest-growing organ donation programmes globally, driven by comprehensive awareness campaigns and continuous engagement with all segments of society.

He explained that regular meetings across all emirates have played a key role in increasing registrations, while real-life testimonies from transplant recipients have inspired more individuals to join the programme. This reflects the confidence in the UAE’s advanced healthcare system and its world-class transplant infrastructure.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Zarooni, Director of MoHAP’s Representative Office in Sharjah, emphasised that the "Hayat" programme is one of the Ministry’s key humanitarian initiatives, highlighting strong community engagement and a positive public response.

Hamad Taryam Al Shamsi, Director of MoHAP’s Representative Office in Ajman, confirmed that the office is actively supporting "Hayat" through awareness campaigns and partnerships with various societal groups.

Ali bin Jarsh Al Ghafli, Director of MoHAP’s Representative Office in Umm Al Qaiwain, described "Hayat" as a humanitarian and national initiative that promotes organ donation and saves lives, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to building a comprehensive healthcare system.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Shehhi, Director of MoHAP’s Representative Office in Ras Al Khaimah, noted that the office has launched several promotional and educational campaigns targeting government and private sector entities, contributing to a notable increase in registrations for the "Hayat" programme.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah, Director of MoHAP’s Representative Office in Fujairah, highlighted the office’s efforts in fostering cooperation across governmental, local, and private sectors to enhance awareness about "Hayat" and its role in advancing the UAE’s healthcare sector.