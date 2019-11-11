MoHAP, HCT to cooperate on providing training and employment for Emiratis studying nursing, emergency medicine

(@imziishan)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2019) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, and the Higher Colleges of Technology, HCT, recently agreed to enhance cooperation in terms of providing nursing scholarships to national students and supporting those enrolled in studying the "Emergency Medicine" programme as part of "Masar".

They also agreed to bolster the HCT’s orientation to open the Health Sciences Programme at its branch in Ras Al Khaimah.

This comes as part of the Emiratisation strategy in professional positions and to foster the MoHAP’s efforts in promoting the attractiveness of the nursing profession, as well as to encourage national students to study nursing through the country’s accredited universities and colleges.

This came during a meeting held at the MoHAP Training & Development Centre in Sharjah between Dr. Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Support Services Sector, MoHAP, and Dr. Abdullatif Al Shamsi, HCT President & CEO, in the presence of Dr. Sumaya Al Balushi, Director of Nursing Department, MoHAP.

The two sides agreed to cooperate for five years, to be renewed automatically, by forming a joint committee to follow up on the proper implementation of this cooperation.

Speaking on the agreement, Al Ketbi said, "The MoHAP is committed to raising community awareness about the importance of the nursing profession, enhancing its positive image, and building the national nursing cadres.

This will help provide integrated and high-quality healthcare and bolster the national initiative, ‘Promoting the Nursing Profession Attractiveness’."

Al Shamsi highlighted the importance of such cooperation to bolster Emiratisation which is one of the HCT’s strategic priorities as part of the "Fourth Generation" plan, which aims at preparing students, providing them with professional skills and hands-on training to be "leaders in their specialities".

He added, "This cooperation will provide support for students studying nursing as part of the Health Sciences Programme in Sharjah and Fujairah, and for those studying Emergency Medicines at the HCT branches in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Sharjah, who will be graduating as emergency medical technicians to cater to the needs of this vital sector."

Al Balushi said, "The MoHAP has spared no efforts to cooperate and coordinate with local universities with the aim of increasing the number of scholarship students who are looking to study nursing. The MoHAP will then undertake the rehabilitation of those students through its hospitals and health centres, in addition to securing jobs for them after graduation."