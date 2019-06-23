UrduPoint.com
MoHAP Holds 6th Nursing Leadership Development Programme

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 05:30 PM

MoHAP holds 6th nursing leadership development programme

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2019) The 6th edition of the Nursing Leaders Qualification saw the graduation of 124 affiliate members from the nursing and other technical sections, according to the Nursing Department of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP.

Some 17 females, out of the 124 graduates, are Emirati-certified trainers.

The programme was held at MoHAP’s Training and Development Centre in Sharjah. The UAE is the first country to have adopted the recent changes in the programme in its sixth phase.

Dr. Sumaya Al Balushi, Director of the Nursing Department, MoHAP, said the programme is aimed at strengthening the leadership skills of female nurses across all levels and providing them with the essential knowledge to effectively participate in the management of the UAE’s healthcare.

Those who passed the programme received an official graduation certificate from the International Council of Nurses, in addition to 60 internationally accredited Continuing Medical education hours valid for five years, along with life membership in the International Council of Nurses.

Held twice a year and spanning five days, the programme includes workshops and lectures to develop participants' leadership skills.

