MoHAP honors blood donors for their humanitarian action

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, recently organised a virtual ceremony to honour blood donors in recognition of their tremendous efforts and their great humanitarian role in saving lives of thousands of patients.

Held in the presence of Dr. Hussein Abdel Rahman Al-Rand, Under-Secretary of the ministry’s Health Assistant Sector, Health Centres and Clinics, and Chairman of the Supreme National Committee for Blood Transfusion Services; Safia Al Shamsi, Director of Sharjah Blood Transfusion and Research Center, and several MoHAP employees, the event included videos about the contributions of donors and the significance of blood donation, in addition to pictures of donors’ contributions through the past years.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of certificates of appreciation to blood donors in acknowledgement of their humanitarian role.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Hussein Abdel Rahman Al-Rand underscored MoHAP’s keenness to hold this event annually to pay tribute to blood donors. Such events also aim to raise community awareness about the need for safe blood for everyone in need.

He pointed out that blood donation is healthy and civilised behaviour that reflects the deeply-rooted values of volunteerism and giving in the UAE society and at the heart of it are the Emirati people who are always in the forefront.

Al Rand added, "The UAE is well-know at the regional level by the quality and safety of blood transfusion services, the preservation and provision of rare blood types for emergencies and crises, and the development of cryopreservation techniques to establish a unique strategy for blood banks in building a strategic stockpile of blood units, thanks to the directives of the wise leadership and the support of society segments who are our main partners in the healthcare sector."

In conclusion, Al Rand said, "I would like to convey MoHAP’s appreciation and acknowledgement to all those who organise the blood donation drives regularly. We are also proud of citizens and residents who donate their blood to save thousands of lives, especially during the COVID-19 crisis which has demonstrated the efficiency, success, and excellence of the UAE’s health system, in accordance with standards of international organisations."