UrduPoint.com

MoHAP Honors Students And Schools For Winning Best Diabetes Awareness Poster Design Competition

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2023 | 02:15 AM

MoHAP honors students and schools for winning best diabetes awareness poster design competition

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2023) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), in collaboration with the Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE), has recognised the outstanding efforts of schools and students who participated in the best diabetes awareness poster design competition.
The ceremony took place at the ministry's headquarters in Dubai and was attended by esteemed guests, including Dr.

Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, and Dr. Buthina Bin Belaila, Head of the Non-communicable Disease Department.
The competition, held under the theme "Together to prevent diabetes before it starts," aimed to showcase the creativity of talented students and utiliSe their skills to raise awareness about this prevalent health condition.


The initiative also aimed to encourage school students to create impactful artistic performances that emphasize the importance of educating society about diabetes. The competition received an overwhelming response, with approximately 250 entries submitted by students from various government schools across the country.
Expressing his gratitude, Dr.

Hussein Al Rand thanked the participating schools and students for their enthusiastic engagement with the initiative. He emphasized that the poster design competition for diabetes awareness is just one of the many ongoing initiatives aimed at promoting a proactive approach to addressing the disease and its prevention.

This reflects the ministry's commitment to enhancing health awareness, especially among children and youth.
Highlighting the progress made in combating diabetes, Dr. Hussein Al Rand stated, "The UAE health authorities are exerting maximum efforts to develop preventive systems against diabetes, which is confirmed by indicators of a decrease in the prevalence of the disease in the country from 18.9% in 2010 to 11.8% in 2018."
For her part, Dr.

Buthina Bin Belaila said that the ministry pays utmost attention to improving the health of students through health programs and activities that support their physical and psychological development. She called upon all members of society to adopt a healthy lifestyle to bolster the UAE’s efforts in the fight against diabetes.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Progress 2018 All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews construction progress at ..

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews construction progress at Plant Genetic Resources Centr ..

2 hours ago
 State Dept. Says Reports About Purported Interim D ..

State Dept. Says Reports About Purported Interim Deal With Iran 'Wrong'

2 hours ago
 Russia Reduced Oil Production by 416,000 Bpd in Ma ..

Russia Reduced Oil Production by 416,000 Bpd in May From February Level - OPEC

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on ongoing preparations f ..

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on ongoing preparations for Liwa International Festival ..

3 hours ago
 Air link resumed between Lahore, Urumqi

Air link resumed between Lahore, Urumqi

2 hours ago
 US House Passes Rules for Gas Stove Bills, Breaks ..

US House Passes Rules for Gas Stove Bills, Breaks Republican Protest Against Lea ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.