MoHAP hosts health indicator for cancer mortality meeting

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2019) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, recently organised a meeting to develop the second national health performance indicator for cancer mortality.

Dr. Mona Al Kuwari, Director of Specialised Care and Vice Chairman of the Executive Team, representatives from the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority, Abu Dhabi Department of Health, Dubai Health Authority and Sharjah Health Authority, representatives of the private medical sector and oncologists, and the international expert Prof. Rolf Stahel, attended the meeting.

Meeting participants sought to develop practical solutions that help reduce the number of deaths from cancer per 100,000 population as per the UAE Vision 2021 segment 'World-Class Healthcare'. The indicator measures the deaths from malignant tumours per 100,000 people.

Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Ministry’s Hospitals Sector, pointed out the importance of holding meetings to develop cancer indicators, to build unified work mechanisms, as well as to come up with effective solutions to reduce cancer mortalities in the country following the performance indicators of the National Agenda 2021.

He added that the attendance of well-experienced medical oncologists to the meeting, including Prof. Rolf Stahel, would help achieve rapid curative outcomes to alleviate patients’ pain under evidence-based treatments and the best international practices in this regard.

During the meeting, Dr. Mona Al Kuwari showcased the latest performance indicators of the national index to reduce cancer mortalities. She also shed light on the initiatives launched in that respect, development stages and outcomes, in addition to showcasing the outputs, timeframe and performance criteria.

According to the World Health Organisation figures, in 2018, the UAE registered 28 deaths (as a result of cancer) per 100,000 population.