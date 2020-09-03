UrduPoint.com
MoHAP Inaugurates Coronavirus Testing Centre In Fujairah

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 07:15 PM

MoHAP inaugurates coronavirus testing centre in Fujairah

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2020) Upon the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, represented by the Fujairah Medical Zone, inaugurated a coronavirus testing centre in Wahla, in coordination with the local Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Team and in cooperation with the Fujairah Police.

The inauguration of the centre is due to Sheikh Hamad’s keenness to ensure the presence of free coronavirus testing centres for everyone, whether citizens and residents, and as part of the precautionary and preventive measures adopted by the UAE to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The ministry, in cooperation with the Fujairah Government, aims to launch more free coronavirus testing centres and supply them with the latest technologies and medical, nursing and administrative staff from the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA.

