UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHAP Inaugurates COVID-19 Testing Centre In Mirbah, Fujairah

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 05:15 PM

MoHAP inaugurates COVID-19 testing centre in Mirbah, Fujairah

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, represented by the Fujairah Medical Zone, has announced the inauguration of a coronavirus, COVID-19, testing centre in Mirbah, which will perform free tests for all UAE citizens and residents, upon the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah.

The inauguration of the centre took place in coordination with the emirate’s Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Team, in cooperation with the Fujairah Police.

The Ministry is cooperating with the Fujairah Government to deploy coronavirus testing centres around the emirate and supply them with the latest equipment and medical, nursing and administrative cadres from the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, according to a field survey programme timeline.

The inauguration was attended by a number of residents of Mirbah and neighbouring areas who underwent coronavirus tests.

Related Topics

Police UAE Company Abu Dhabi All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chief Secretary takes notice of boat drowning at K ..

2 minutes ago

Rs20 million allocated for OPF Greens' development ..

2 minutes ago

Aisam to leave for America to feature in US open

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court adjourns bureaucrats promotio ..

2 minutes ago

Government College Women University holds symposiu ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan, Sri Lanka always stood by each other in ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.