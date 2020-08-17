MoHAP inaugurates COVID-19 testing centre in Mirbah, Fujairah

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, represented by the Fujairah Medical Zone, has announced the inauguration of a coronavirus, COVID-19, testing centre in Mirbah, which will perform free tests for all UAE citizens and residents, upon the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah.

The inauguration of the centre took place in coordination with the emirate’s Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Team, in cooperation with the Fujairah Police.

The Ministry is cooperating with the Fujairah Government to deploy coronavirus testing centres around the emirate and supply them with the latest equipment and medical, nursing and administrative cadres from the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, according to a field survey programme timeline.

The inauguration was attended by a number of residents of Mirbah and neighbouring areas who underwent coronavirus tests.