MoHAP inaugurates Regenerative Medicine Centre at Al-Qassimi Hospital

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has officially opened Al-Qassimi Hospital’s Regenerative Medicine Centre. The newly launched centre is equipped with state-of-the-art medical gadgets and devices, as well as qualified medical, technical, and nursing teams.

The centre offering plasma and hyperbaric oxygen therapy includes a unit equipped with smart bandages and Four-Dimensional (4D) Bioprinting for self-adipose tissue printing.

Regenerative medicine is the branch of medicine that develops methods to regrow, repair, or replace damaged or diseased cells, organs, or tissues.

Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, said , "The centre is a paradigm shift towards further development of the hospital’s services, thanks to the presence of a highly competent multidisciplinary team and the availability of all capability, resources, and technology infrastructure, in addition to international partnerships with long-established medical organisations to encourage scientific research."

Dr. Al Serkal also pointed to the ministry's launch of Dr. Invivo 4D Bioprinting technology, which is thought to be a paradigm shift in the regenerative and biomedicine, as it has opened a new era in the treatment of diabetic wounds, chronic wounds, and burns, this reinforcing the trust in our medical cadres and uplifting our health institutions’ competitiveness.

In turn, Dr. Kalthoum Al Baloushi, Director of MoHAP’s Hospitals Administration, said the inauguration of the new centre is part of the ministry’s plans to elevate the number of its specialised centres and clinics. She explained that the regenerative medicine has a substantial role in the treatment of knee and nervous system diseases, burns, wounds, urinary tract, diabetic foot, and other specialties, in accordance with the latest international updates.

Dr. Saqr Al Mualla, Deputy Technical Director of Al Qasimi Hospital, Head of the Department of Plastic, Reconstructive, and Burns, pointed out to the centre's medical team, who has successfully developed a laser wound healing therapy which is a five-point laser technique as standard management for complex wounds.

She added that new therapies and techniques will be introduced soon to accelerate patients’ recovery from wounds and burns, besides developing the skills of the medical team to meet patients’ needs and keep pace with the new developments in the regenerative medicine.