MoHAP, INDEX Conferences to enhance CME quality in medical conferences

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with INDEX Conferences & Exhibitions to establish a partnership in the scientific, medical, and educational conferences, programs, lectures, and seminars organised by INDEX physically or virtually.

Under this agreement, MoHAP becomes a scientific partner to accredit the continuing education programmes in medical events, thus enabling health practitioners to get the best levels of continuing medical education, CME, support their career advancement, and provide outstanding healthcare, as per highest standards adopted in this regard.

Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Support Services Sector, MoHAP, and Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Chairman of INDEX Holding, signed the agreement in the presence of Saqr Al Hemeiri, Director of the Training & Development Centre, and a number of officials from both parties.

Al Ketbi said, "The agreement aims to enhance the mutual cooperation to develop doctors’ and health workers’ skills, get acquainted with the latest innovations in the medical field, support research, and knowledge exchange, keep pace with the recent medical practices in diagnostics and therapeutics."

"The improvement of the level of scientific, medical and educational conferences provides an opportunity for health practitioners to get in touch with international experts and keep abreast with the new medical innovations and best international practice in this area.

"

Al Ketbi shed light on the importance of this sector at the national level, including reinforcing the UAE’s status as a global hub for knowledge and medical education, fostering medical tourism, and attracting as many as delegations and investors from around the world.

He added, "Having competent and qualified health teams contributes to enhancing the health of individuals and achieves MoHAP’s strategy to provide comprehensive and innovative health services, in line with the UAE’s vision in boosting innovation in the health sector."

Al Ketbi commended the role of INDEX Holding in the global exhibition industry, the development of the local medical sector in and the support of national efforts to achieve sustainable development goals and the consolidation of the country's position in health exhibitions and conferences sector at global levels.

Dr. Al Madani said, "I would like to express my deep gratitude and thanks to Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health, Mohamed Salim Al Olama, the Undersecretary of MoHAP, Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Support Services Sector, and all MoHAP staff for their unlimited support to the interests of the health sector, as well as their support to the medical conference sector and scientific seminars, workshops, courses and scientific programs organised by INDEX Holding, whether physically or virtually."