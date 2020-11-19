MoHAP joins HCFL alliance to promote AI, innovation in healthcare

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, recently participated in the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding to lay down the basic principles of the HCFL initiative aimed at stimulating digitisation and artificial intelligence in health care, detecting cancer by promoting future innovation, and developing technology applications and scientific discovery in health care fields.

The agreement outlines priority areas and common goals for building effective and sustainable cooperation, as a key to the healthcare transformation for the next decade, as part of a global collaborative initiative.

In addition to MoHAP, the HCFL alliance comprises AstraZeneca, Tricog Health and NASSCOM from India, Skolkovo from Russia, General Practitioners Research Institute, GPRI, Netherlands, Taipei Medical University, Taiwan, Saw Swee Hock school of Public Health, Singapore, National Cancer Center Singapore, NCCS, Sberbank of Russia, and Philips Research, Russia.

Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Support Services Sector, stressed the importance of the MoU in promoting future healthcare based on innovation within a unique global alliance with the same values and collective responsibility to empower the largest possible number of patients to access innovative and high-quality healthcare solutions.

Al-Ketbi highlighted MoHAP’s strategy to curb cancer-related morbidities and mortalities based on the goals of the National Agenda 2021, by raising health awareness about the early detection of various types of cancer, thus allowing rapid intervention, in addition to strengthening community support services.

Saqr Alhemeiri, Director of Training & Development Center and Chief Innovation Officer, pointed to the importance of participation in the HFCL Group to enhance opportunities for innovation, international cooperation, and partnership with renowned international entities to develop various healthcare technologies and innovative applications.

"The goal behind this MoU is to improve patient outcomes through early detection of cancer and the determination of appropriate therapies based on the AI Algorithms in healthcare. This would help improve overall patient outcomes and recovery rates," he added.

Alhemeiri pointed out that the HCLF members strive to reduce the burden of screening and, sometimes, the inaccurate diagnosis of cancer, based on the analysis of large amounts of health data.