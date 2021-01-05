MoHAP launches 'Together We Move' campaign to promote physical activity among women

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), has launched earlier this month, its public outreach campaign titled "Together We Move" to promote physical activity among women of all ages.

The campaign would equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge, help them adopt healthy lifestyles that would protect them from different diseases, and enhance their mental well-being and positive energy.

The two-month campaign is in line with the UAE Government’s Community Design Initiative for the Quality of Life and MoHAP’s Strategic Framework for Happiness and Wellbeing initiative, which was launched during the Month of Innovation in 2019.

The campaign includes direct interviews with social media influencers, awareness-raising videos and posters, outdoor advertisements in Sharjah, Global Village and City Walk in Dubai, indoor mall advertisements (Dubai Mall, Mirdif City Centre, the Arabian Centre, Ajman City Centre, Fujairah City Centre, and Bawabat al Sharq Mall in Abu Dhabi, in addition to two weeks of mobile vehicle advertisements in Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Qaiwain, and Fujairah.

The ministry has also expanded the scope of the campaign by coordinating with the most popular radio and tv shows to cover the event for a month through interviews, commercial breaks, and promoting the campaign objectives.

This is in addition to preparing special communication messages and appropriate media content for the various segments of the customers of the ministry’s partners, each according to their interests, besides the collaboration with global brands, women's clubs, beauty centres, food outlets, and others.

"The campaign encourages women in general and Emirati women, in particular, to engage in physical activity daily," said Dr. Hussein Abdel Rahman Al-Rand, Under-Secretary of the Ministry’s Health Assistant Sector, Health Centres and Clinics, He added, "This is part of MoHAP’s ongoing awareness campaigns and initiatives to highlight the importance of regular exercise and healthy lifestyles. It also falls within the "Initiative to Raise Awareness About Healthy Lifestyle" and the National Agenda 2021 to prevent chronic diseases such as obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and blood pressure and to improve the outcomes of the national health indicators."

Dr. Fadila Mohamed Sherif, Director of MoHAP’s Health education and Promotion Department, said, "When engaging in regular physical exercise, women’s energy will be boosted, the risk of heart attacks will be reduced, and their productive capacity will be improved. Besides, the campaign will promote mental health, reducing absenteeism from the workplace or the school, and reduce health care expenditures."