MoHAP Launches 3rd Phase Of "Positive And Healthy Work Environment – Check" Initiative

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2023) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has rolled out the third phase of its initiative "Positive and Healthy Work Environment - Check" to empower employers to promote the well-being of their employees by equipping them with the necessary skills and resources to cultivate healthy habits and create a supportive work environment.

The initiative specifically targets both Federal and local entities in Dubai and the Northern Emirates and is aligned with the Ministry's vision and in harmony with the National Well-being Strategy 2031.

The programme seeks to achieve an ideal balance between work, and mental and physical health by promoting regular medical check-ups to monitor employees' well-being, offering health education resources, services, and electronic kits to enhance the work environment and improve the health of workers.

The initiative also aims to encourage healthy habits, such as consuming nutritious food and engaging in physical activities, to prevent chronic illnesses and obesity. Additionally, the programme is designed to enhance employee satisfaction and performance by demonstrating their value within the entity.

Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, emphasised that the third phase of the initiative was launched to build upon the positive outcomes of the previous two phases.

It comes in line with the Ministry's strategy to support preventive and community health programmes, thereby enhancing the quality of healthy living across the country. The initiative, through its previous two phases, has been instrumental in raising awareness among employees about the significance of adopting a healthy lifestyle, which, in turn, can promote career growth and encourage them to achieve their career aspirations.

Dr. Al Rand stressed that the Ministry is committed to continually upgrading and enhancing its awareness programmes to elevate public health standards and establish a health-conscious and preventive workforce.

Therefore, the Ministry will spare no effort to encourage and support daily behaviours aligned with healthy lifestyles, in keeping with the government's mission to foster a happy and positive work environment.

The programme has demonstrated its positive impact on institutional performance and employee well-being by effectively preventing chronic illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, and depression. The initiative includes providing facilities for physical activities in the workplace, promoting healthy eating habits, discouraging smoking, and managing work-related stress, Al Rand added.

Nouf Khamis Al Ali, Director of the Health Promotion Department at MoHAP, explained that the programme offers a simplified guide for employers to create and execute awareness activities and initiatives for their employees.

The guide provides practical steps and ideas for health programmes, along with the necessary resources for implementation, enabling employers to continue these awareness activities consistently. The initiative was tailored to encourage healthy lifestyles that mitigate the risk of chronic diseases, ultimately resulting in increased employee productivity, improved energy levels and focus, greater work satisfaction, reduced absenteeism, and lower treatment expenses.

"Since employees spend a significant portion of their time in the workplace, it is vital to create a positive and supportive work environment that promotes their health and improves their quality of life," remarked Nouf Khamis.

“Therefore, this initiative is a crucial step in achieving this objective, and we urge all government entities to participate in this health initiative,” she added.

During the first and second phases of the initiative, the initiative successfully targeted 25 federal and local government entities in the country, with about 2,500 employees participating.