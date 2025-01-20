MoHAP launches collaborative campaign between Hayat Organ Donation Program, blood banks across UAE

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched a new collaborative campaign between the Hayat Organ Donation Program and blood banks in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

Aimed at harmonising organ and blood donation efforts, the initiative was announced at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences in Dubai and is in line with the UAE’s vision to enhance its leadership in providing integrated and sustainable health services, supporting the goals of the "We UAE 2031" initiative.

The campaign seeks to increase organ donation rates by integrating two key areas of sustainable healthcare: organ and blood donation. It aims to cultivate a culture of community giving, improve quality of life indicators, and establish the UAE as a global leader in organ donation and transplantation.

This initiative is part of a comprehensive plan to implement international best practices in organ donation, enhance the capabilities of medical staff through capacity building and knowledge exchange, and develop innovative awareness programs for various segments of society. The campaign also focuses on strengthening partnerships with health and academic institutions to further support these goals.

In his keynote speech during the event, Dr. Amin Hussain Al Amiri, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Health Regulation Sector, emphasised that the ongoing success of the "Hayat" program is a result of continuous efforts and remarkable collaboration between the Federal, local, health, and academic sectors. “This innovative campaign is set to strengthen the UAE's leadership in blood donation and self-sufficiency by building on the success of the Hayat organ donation program, which has continually evolved and excelled.”

His Excellency added that the initiative is part of a comprehensive vision aimed at raising community awareness about the importance of organ and blood donation as noble humanitarian acts.

It also seeks to strengthen the culture of healthy living and chronic disease prevention while developing an integrated system that meets the highest international standards in organ donation and transplantation.

He pointed out that this campaign marks a significant milestone in the Hayat program's journey and further solidifies the progress made towards sustainability. Having enrolled 30,388 people to date, the program’s successes showcase the strong commitment to sustainability in the health sector."

For his part, Dr. Ali Abdulkarim Al Obaidli, Chairman of the National Committee for Organ Transplantation, highlighted that the Hayat program has seen significant increase in organ donations, attributing this achievement to the seamless integration of efforts, which has solidified the UAE’s position as a global leader in organ transplantation and underscored its outstanding accomplishments in this vital field.

He emphasised that the program has made exceptional progress in fostering community solidarity and providing hope to patients in need of organ transplants, enabling them to look forward to a renewed life.

Al Obaidli added that this initiative is part of the UAE's ongoing efforts to set a global standard and raise awareness about the importance of organ donation as a noble humanitarian act. He also highlighted that the UAE boasts strong capabilities in terms of its skilled medical staff, advanced healthcare facilities, cutting-edge technological infrastructure, and valuable international partnerships with some of the world’s leading institutions.

The event featured a presentation showcasing the achievements of blood banks in the UAE, along with inspiring personal stories from the families of donors and transplant recipients. It also included a ceremony honouring blood banks participating in the initiative, acknowledging their significant health and humanitarian contributions.