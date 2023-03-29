MoHAP launches community awareness campaign to promote healthy eating habits

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2023) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched a two-week community awareness campaign to promote healthy eating habits and provide community members with the skills to prepare easy, fast, and nutritious meals.

The Healthy Food Programme was launched in celebration of the holy month of Ramadan by the Health Promotion Department at the Ministry.

The awareness campaign included a series of community events and activities sponsored by Click On in various shopping malls such as Etihad Mall in Dubai, Heritage Village in Sharjah, Carrefour City Centre Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah Markets, Umm Al Quwain Mall, and Lulu Hypermarket in Fujairah.

The activities also featured workshops presented by renowned chefs from the Holiday International Hotel in Sharjah and Al Murjan Hotel in Ras Al Khaimah, and participants received brochures containing healthy food recipes and nutritional advice, as well as gifts and vouchers provided by Click On. Additionally, many virtual awareness workshops were conducted for government employees in collaboration with the Ministry's representative offices in all emirates of the country.

The initiative aims to highlight the importance of making healthier food choices when shopping and preparing meals, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.

It also focuses on providing guidance on how to prepare healthy meals in a smooth and cost-effective manner, promoting healthy cooking skills, and highlighting the benefits of consuming nutritious foods.

Nouf Khamis Al Ali, Director of the Health Promotion Department at MoHAP, emphasised that the Healthy Food Programme aligns with the Ministry's goal of promoting the community's health by creating awareness about proper and balanced nutrition. The programme encourages adopting accurate dietary methods and patterns that have a positive impact on nutritional and health status and decrease the prevalence of nutrition-related chronic diseases.

Khamis said that the holy month of Ramadan provides an excellent opportunity to eliminate unhealthy eating habits and adopt a healthier diet. “Since the number of meals consumed during this month is typically reduced, the body is encouraged to utilise stored fat as an energy source.”

She added that interactive workshops were conducted during the awareness initiative, highlighting the importance of selecting healthy, balanced, and nutritious foods, as well as techniques for preparing healthy meals that are quick and easy. The workshops also included detailed explanations of the benefits of healthy foods and their critical role in promoting public health.