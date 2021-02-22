MoHAP launches diverse innovation-based programmes, initiatives for UAE Innovation Week

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2021) In commemoration of the UAE Golden Jubilee and the UAE Innovation Week, which is being held under the slogan "UAE Innovates 2021", which began on 21st February, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched a series of events to stimulate innovative thinking and forward-looking vision in the healthcare field.

These events are being planned to boost the UAE’s competitiveness worldwide in the field of innovation, enhance the culture of innovation in the institutional work, and get the most out of the national creative and innovative competencies.

The ministry’s Innovation Strategy 2019 – 2021, which was launched under the theme "leadership in Innovation - Health System with International Standards", constituted a key pillar in the ministry’s projects aimed at reinventing health services, establishing research centres, and creating local and international partnerships to improve the readiness of the health sector for confronting future pandemics and diseases.

In 2020, the ministry launched the "Innovate for Health" Award to create a competitive and innovative platform for Emirati citizens in the field of health and engage the entire society in the innovation environment. Also, the ministry has launched the "Future leaders Programme", the first of its kind across the region, whose members are from the youth in the ministry, as well as the public and private sector.

Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation and Chairman of the Innovation Committee, said, "The UAE is moving towards the next fifty years with determination, trust, and a future roadmap stemmed from the ambitious vision of the wise leadership to strengthen the UAE’s position as a pioneering global example of proactive confrontation to future challenges. This would help the country move steadily towards the Centennial 2071 armed with creativity and innovation in all fields of government work.

Al Serkal noted that the Month of Innovation reflects the UAE’s commitment to continue its endeavours in fostering its position on the global innovation map, in accordance with the pillars of the UAE National Innovation Strategy.

In conclusion, Al-Serkal expressed confidence in the ministry to remain an attractive and incubating environment for creative thinking and innovations, in line with the directives and the firm belief of the wise leadership that innovation is the capital of the future.

Also on MOHAP’s roster of events for the UAE Innovation Week, this year is a discussion on the role youth can play in the growth and development of the healthcare sector in the UAE, which is organised in cooperation with the Entrepreneur middle East magazine, featuring a panel discussion titled "Biz Health" and moderated by Saqr Alhemeiri, Director of Training and Development Centre and Chief Innovation Officer. Speakers from Harvard University together with Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al-Sharif, Director of the MoHAP’s Visiting Consultants Office are taking part in this session.

Additionally, a series of webinars titled "Impact Health" will be held jointly with the Entrepreneur Middle East magazine to discuss the role of innovation now and in the future in shaping and impacting the future of healthcare at the global level. The talk will be focusing on the subject of "From the Human Genome Project to Precision Medicine: A Journey to Advance Human Health"

MoHAP, together with the Entrepreneur Middle East magazine and BOLT is organising another virtual event through which the ministry is inviting developers, designers, marketers, nurses, doctors, students, and healthcare professionals from the UAE and beyond to work together on ideas and challenges that can shape the future of healthcare, specifically artificial intelligence (AI), personalised medicine, and the role of technology in improving access to healthcare. The top three winners will receive cash prizes of up to US$10,000.

The ministry will also launch the "Afkari" public platform to encourage the public to share their creative ideas and thoughts on the development of the healthcare sector.