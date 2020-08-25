MoHAP launches e-service permit for health facilities to dispose of medical waste

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has recently launched an e-service to enable health facilities to apply for a permit dispose of expired and unused medical and pharmaceutical products, in a systemised manner. Both controlled and uncontrolled medicines can also be registered as medical waste.

MoHAP said the service aims to enhance public health and environmental safety, while implementing precautionary measures and physical distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The service is accessible via smartphones where users can submit a request and save any records and documents.

Dr. Hessa Ali Mubarak, Director of Health Empowerment and Compliance Department, said that the service comes within the framework of the smart and e-transformation of regulatory and supervisory services on health facilities and pharmacies.

"The service includes five categories, including uncontrolled medicines that are imported by a local agent, the controlled medicines of the second group listed in the Ministry’s resolution No. 888 of 2016, which are traded and imported by a local agent and distributed to licenced pharmacies and medical warehouses, medicines and drugs which imported by MoHAP’s licenced warehouses according to a purchase order by public or private hospitals, all the pharmaceutical raw materials, drugs medicines and nutritional supplements that are prescribed by medical prescription," she added.