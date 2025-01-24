MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched a framework for measuring health research and development (R&D) expenditures within the UAE health sector.

The first comprehensive framework is designed to enhance transparency and efficiency in data collection and analysis while supporting evidence-based decision-making to improve planning and performance.

The framework was unveiled by the National Centre for Health Research during a ceremony held in Dubai in the presence of by Dr. Amin Hussain Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of Health Regulations Sector, alongside several ministry officials from the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, Dubai Health Authority, the Advanced Technology Research Council, the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) and Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City.

MoHAP stressed that the framework is part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation among health, academic, and private-sector bodies, aiming to build partnerships and promote performance in health-sector R&D. The framework will facilitate accurate tracking of R&D expenditures, helping the UAE achieve its strategic goals in this field.

The document provides detailed definitions, principles and mechanisms for measuring health-related R&D spending in line with UNESCO and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) guidelines. It is expected to help health authorities, healthcare institutions, academic bodies, and private companies systematically gather and measure R&D expenditures.

The newly unveiled framework will help strategic partners adopt global best practices and standards for measuring R&D spending in the health sector.

In addition to standardising data collection and analysis methods, it will bolster competitiveness by refining indicators such as the ratio of spending to GDP and promoting transparency and efficiency in tracking actual expenditures on research and development.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Amin Hussain Al Amiri emphasised that strengthening investments in health research and development will undoubtedly solidify the UAE's status as a global hub for innovation and health research excellence. “Beyond enhancing healthcare quality, health research and development will bolster the UAE's reputation internationally, thanks to its robust collaborations with academic and health institutions within UAE and abroad,” he noted.

"Health research is a transformative force that guides us toward a better future, allowing for foreseeing emerging health challenges and shaping an integrated strategic vision. As part of the Ministry's ongoing efforts, in collaboration with its partners, to foster a dynamic ecosystem for development and empirical research in the health sector, we are committed to enhancing and improving competitive indicators in research and innovation at both the national and international levels,” Al Amiri said.

He stressed that investing in health research is an investment in the future and well-being of the UAE community, adding that the UAE has achieved remarkable progress in health research funding, with a growth rate three times higher than the global average. This progress is the result of the nation's commitment to establishing the UAE as a global hub for healthcare innovation and research, in line with the 'We the UAE 2031' vision and the 'UAE Centennial 2071' Plan.