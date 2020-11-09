UrduPoint.com
MoHAP Launches International Telemedicine Service

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

MoHAP launches International Telemedicine Service

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has launched the International Telemedicine Service, in line with the ministry’s vision in terms of implementing precautionary and preventive measures in health facilities.

The new service as part of MoHAP's plans to develop the Visiting Consultants Programme will help patients and doctors get remote 2nd opinion consultations in critical conditions. It will be operational during November, in 16 MoHAP hospitals covering all medical specialities, where patients can connect with abroad consultants via video calling service when visiting the hospital, where patients’ visits information will be regularly updated on the system by MoHAP’s doctors.

UAE citizens can avail of the new service when visiting their attending physicians at any of the MoHAP hospitals. The innovative service is aligned with the Cabinet Decision No. 40 of 2019 of Federal Decree-Law No. 4 of 2016 rules & regulations of providing telemedicine services.

"The newly launched service comes as part of the implementation of innovative models in the preventive health practices to control infection and strengthen telemedicine services," said Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention.

Al Owais pointed out that MoHAP is keen to provide innovative solutions to enhance digital health services, as part of its programme developed to render specialized care and teleconsultations with abroad consultants, as part of the Visiting Consultants Programme and in line with the precautionary measures carried out in health facilities to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Mohammad Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health, said that the international telemedicine service will enable patients to make use of the medical expertise of abroad consultants, thanks to the ministry’s sophisticated technology infrastructure, explaining that the service provides the preliminary diagnosis and medical advice in coordination with MoHAP’s medical teams through medical Apps available on smartphone and other AI-based tools.

"MoHAP’s decision to resume the Visiting Consultants Programme, despite the Covid-19 challenges, has proven to be instrumental in mitigating patients’ pain and improving the quality of their life, as well as reducing the burden of their travelling abroad," he added.

