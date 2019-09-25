UrduPoint.com
MoHAP Launches Internship Programme For Nursing Graduates

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2019) The Nursing Department at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, recently launched an internship programme for nursing graduates. The programme is considered as a prerequisite for licencing exams to practice nursing in the country.

The spring edition of the internship programme began at the start of September 2019 and will run up to February 2020 for six consecutive months. Some 20 nursing graduates enroled in the programme, each of which have attained nursing degree from various UAE universities.

Prior to the start of the programme, graduates were provided with a five-day orientation, introducing them to the programme's requirements, meeting with mentors, and MoHAP health information systems.

The nursing internship programme aims to provide structured supervised clinical training to nursing graduates, explained Dr.

Sumaya AlBlooshi, Director of Nursing at MoHAP.

Graduates are supervised by qualified mentors and professionals in each MoHAP hospital, she noted, adding that the internship rotation plan involves training in various clinical nursing specialities, including medical and surgical nursing, neonatal and paediatrics, among others.

According to the ministry, the programme curriculum includes clinical reasoning workshops and focus training to prepare interns for their licencing exams to practice nursing. It also includes assessing and validating initial nursing competencies following the Donna Wright competency framework.

The ministry aims to increase the number of Emiratis in the nursing profession, as part of its efforts to provide leading healthcare services to the UAE community.

