MoHAP Launches 'Let’s Podcast' At Arab Health

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2025 | 05:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched its inaugural podcast series, "Let's Podcast," during the 50th Arab Health, currently taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The podcast, designed as an innovative audio platform, is part of MoHAP's strategy to align with digital trends and provide insightful, accessible healthcare content. It highlights the ministry's vision for the future of healthcare and underscores the growing role of technology in shaping the sector's evolution.

The podcast will provide an innovative platform to fuel the nation's development journey and broaden public engagement by featuring ministry leaders who share insights into achievements and groundbreaking projects.

Designed to deliver health content in a modern and engaging format, the episodes are concise and focused, catering to today's fast-paced lifestyle while preserving depth and informational value.

The podcast will also create a dynamic space for showcasing the ministry's aspirations and inspiring stories. It will promote key health projects relevant to customers and the broader community through brief episodes, ensuring followers can easily access fresh, relatable content that aligns with their interests.

The podcast will be available on the ministry's social media platforms, featuring officials, experts, and specialists. Each episode will cover various topics, including key initiatives, projects, and services introduced during the Arab Health.

