MoHAP Launches 'Let’s Podcast' At Arab Health
Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2025 | 05:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched its inaugural podcast series, "Let's Podcast," during the 50th Arab Health, currently taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
The podcast, designed as an innovative audio platform, is part of MoHAP's strategy to align with digital trends and provide insightful, accessible healthcare content. It highlights the ministry's vision for the future of healthcare and underscores the growing role of technology in shaping the sector's evolution.
The podcast will provide an innovative platform to fuel the nation's development journey and broaden public engagement by featuring ministry leaders who share insights into achievements and groundbreaking projects.
Designed to deliver health content in a modern and engaging format, the episodes are concise and focused, catering to today's fast-paced lifestyle while preserving depth and informational value.
The podcast will also create a dynamic space for showcasing the ministry's aspirations and inspiring stories. It will promote key health projects relevant to customers and the broader community through brief episodes, ensuring followers can easily access fresh, relatable content that aligns with their interests.
The podcast will be available on the ministry's social media platforms, featuring officials, experts, and specialists. Each episode will cover various topics, including key initiatives, projects, and services introduced during the Arab Health.
Recent Stories
Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting
MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health
PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape
Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two agreements to advance diabetes ..
Expected 5% growth for UAE’s infrastructure sector in 2025
Middle East families to experience $1 trillion transfer of generational wealth b ..
UAE officials call for greater participation in ‘Zero Bureaucracy Award’
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives India’s Minister of External Affairs
Abu Dhabi to host EuroLeague Final Four for first time
NA speaker postpones negotiation committee meeting after PTI refusal
Ajman DED launches 'Investor Statement' project
More Stories From Middle East
-
Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally5 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting5 minutes ago
-
MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health5 minutes ago
-
Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two agreements to advance diabetes care20 minutes ago
-
Expected 5% growth for UAE’s infrastructure sector in 202520 minutes ago
-
UAE earns global acclaim for its human rights efforts50 minutes ago
-
Middle East families to experience $1 trillion transfer of generational wealth by 20301 hour ago
-
UAE officials call for greater participation in ‘Zero Bureaucracy Award’1 hour ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives India’s Minister of External Affairs1 hour ago
-
Abu Dhabi to host EuroLeague Final Four for first time1 hour ago
-
Ajman DED launches 'Investor Statement' project2 hours ago
-
FTA urges natural persons to register for Corporate Tax before March 312 hours ago