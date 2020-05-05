MoHAP launches mobile e-clinic to get children vaccinated in parents’ vehicles

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has recently launched ‘mobile vaccination e-clinic service’ to provide vaccines for children while they are in their parents’ cars with no need to get out of the car and enter the health centres.

The service is currently provided at most of the Health Promotion Centres for the children, said a MoHAP press release issued on Tuesday.

To make an appointment, the parents need to contact the health centre and provide the necessary information. At the scheduled time, the medical team receives the child and his parents at the centre entrance for further assessment and getting the child vaccinated inside the car, in accordance with the highest levels of prevention and safety.

The initiative coincided with the World Immunisation Week that took place in the last week of April under the theme ‘vaccines work for all’ and as part of MoHAP’s keenness to encourage families to administer their children’s vaccination in accordance with the National Immunisation Programme.

MoHAP underlined that all precautions and safety measures have been considered to ensure that children and parents are not exposed to any physical contact, in line with the precautionary measure adopted by the UAE to fight against the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

Dr. Hussein Abdel Rahman Al-Rand, Undersecretary of the Ministry’s Health Assistant Sector, Health Centres and Clinics, and Chairman of the National Committee for the Implementation of the Provisions of International Health Regulations and Prevention of Pandemics, said, "At MoHAP, we always seek to launch and innovate smart solutions to provide curative and preventive services and to ensure the continuation of the health services of the immunisation programme.

"This falls within MoHAP’s strategy to provide comprehensive and innovative health services to safeguard society from diseases," he said.

Al Rand continued to say, "We understand that the families are anxious to avoid visiting the health centres due to any possible infections, however, delaying vaccination may cause health troubles to the children and may affect their immunity.

"The Ministry of Health, therefore, has taken the best precautionary measures in accordance with the healthcare quality standards and pursuant to the universal strategies and objectives of immunisation programmes approved by World Health Organisation, WHO; the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF; and the Global Centre for Infectious Disease Control," added Al-Rand.

Dr. Aisha Suhail, Director of Primary Health Care Department, stressed the importance of the vaccinations, as one of the best medical interventions against preventable diseases.

Suhail urged the families to contact the primary health care centres to book an appointment and to follow vaccination-related medical advice.